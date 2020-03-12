New Mexico United to ‘wait and see’ when it comes to home opener

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is holding off on deciding if they will play their home opener without fans.

The team posted a statement to social media saying that they were unsure what impact coronavirus will have on their season but will follow the recommendations of the United States Soccer Federation.

New Mexico United is on the road this weekend in Tulsa. Their first home match will be on Saturday, March 21 at Isotopes Park.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞