New Mexico United to ‘wait and see’ when it comes to home opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is holding off on deciding if they will play their home opener without fans.

The team posted a statement to social media saying that they were unsure what impact coronavirus will have on their season but will follow the recommendations of the United States Soccer Federation.

New Mexico United is on the road this weekend in Tulsa. Their first home match will be on Saturday, March 21 at Isotopes Park.

