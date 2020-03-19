New Mexico United to stream 2019 match for fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Soccer fans will have to wait a little longer to see New Mexico United in action this season but the team has come up with a way to watch them tonight.
The league announced Wednesday they would delay their season until May 10. In response, United is going to stream a match from last season for fans to watch remotely Wednesday evening.
The team’s support group The Curse is also getting in on the game by offering discounts for take-out from Starr Brothers’ Brewery.
