New Mexico United teams up with local artists in new campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is hoping to bring more diversity to the sports world with its new campaign. The soccer team just launched the United Against Racism Series.

During the campaign, United is teaming up with local artists of color to design t-shirts. One of the t-shirts was created by local artist Malcolm King. He says his shirt has South American influence.

All proceeds for the shirts go to their Diversity Fellowship program. The merchandise is available online and in the team store.