New Mexico United team store reopens but shoppers can’t go inside yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some kids are getting back into sports there's confusion over who can return to play, how it should be done, and just who will decide. An Albuquerque coach whose kids play at Stone Face courts near I-25 and Paseo say they were in the middle of prepping the sand courts for kids when they were told to lock up.

"My daughter's 13 and I'm trying to sit here and explain why she can't be outside, playing outside, stuck at home, and I really don't have answers for her. We feel like it's very selective right now because we're one of the only places in town that is shut down," said Bryan Klein.