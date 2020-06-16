New Mexico United team store reopens but shoppers can’t go inside yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United team shop is reopening but it will be a much different experience. The store has a brand new look and new merchandise but you can’t go inside at least not yet. For now, the store will be offering curbside pick-up or phone orders only. The retail space was recently revamped by United superfan and interior designer Cole Cotrell. The team will announce when fans will be allowed in the store in the coming weeks.

