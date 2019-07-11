New Mexico United falls to Minnesota United 6-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United fell to Minnesota United, 6-1 in their U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match-up Wednesday night.

“They are going to look at us, they are going to do their homework, they are going to try and manipulate us, and we have to be prepared for what they are going to put out there. They are a very talented group, you know we will try to do our best to compete,” New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne said before the big game.

The Minnesota United also came into this game with fresh legs, as they played mostly backups in their game on Saturday. So on Wednesday night, they will have 11 starters.

“I think that Minnesota United is going to be well prepared for what we do, but I think at this stage with eight teams being left in the Open Cup, every team is going to put out their best lineup. So, there’s a couple rounds towards winning a trophy,” Coach Lesesne said.

New Mexico United beat two Major League Soccer teams to get the quarterfinals.

A beautiful run comes to an end! Thank you to every amazing person who supported us along the way!#SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/3qkdXSad3R — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) July 11, 2019

U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals now 3-1 Minnesota leads NM United. — Van Tate (@krqesports) July 11, 2019

Lost of energy and excitement at the @NewMexicoUTD watch party on Civic Plaza as they score the first goal! pic.twitter.com/T9gWeWxYpg — Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) July 11, 2019

Fans loving the action. As NM United take a 1-0 lead in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/A3twG7r1Wh — Jared Chester (@jchester17) July 11, 2019

Fear the Cheer. United fans are pumped pic.twitter.com/FprwFoDD00 — Jared Chester (@jchester17) July 10, 2019