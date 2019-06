ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is gearing up to continue making history in the U.S. Open Cup. Wednesday, United fans will gather at Starr Brothers Brewery to watch Untied take on FC Dallas.

United is coming off of a loss Saturday but is ready to redeem themselves. Catch the battle to the quarterfinals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join us for the US Open Cup this Wednesday! Posted by Starr Brothers Brewing Company on Monday, June 17, 2019