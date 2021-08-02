New Mexico United stadium plan to be presented to city council Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has taken Albuquerque by storm. Now they are working on building a permanent home that’s their own. Albuquerque Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael talked more about the proposed stadium plan.

In July, the City of Albuquerque released a feasibility study conducted by an outside consultant, to analyze the potential economic impact of such a project and offering preliminary recommendations for viable sites. However, the project will still move through extensive public input and council processes before a location is determined.

The study shows that the stadium should either be at Coal and Broadway or 2nd and Iron. If the city uses one of the two preferred sites, the report estimates the project would cost between $64 million and $70 million. The costs assume that construction would start next year, and the study recommends 10,000 to 12,000 seats including luxury suites.

The report estimates over a 30 year period, there would be a total economic impact of more than $384 million. Monday night, the $50 million bond proposal will be presented to city council to build the multi-use stadium with a vote expected later in August. If the city council signs off on it the proposed bond will go to voters in November.