New Mexico United soccer player gives back to kids in the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico United player is giving back to children in the community.

Last month, Manny Padilla auctioned off two of his jerseys, collecting more than $1,800. Padilla put that money towards new cleats for local kids. He’s already given out four pairs, along with personalized notes.

On Sunday, I9 Sports provided another $500 to his fund so Padilla could help more kids get their own pair of cleats at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“I didn’t have these types of opportunities when I was a kid growing up. My parents had to sacrifice so much to get me a pair of cleats, but now, for me to do this for kids, it’s amazing,” Padilla said.

About a dozen kids received new cleats on Sunday afternoon.