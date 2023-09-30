ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans have been waiting years for their team to claim a stadium as their very own. That wish may soon come true after the possibility of a new stadium was revealed.

“We’ve been working for the last four years in particular to find a home for New Mexico United,” said Peter Trevisani, owner of New Mexico United.

On Friday, the City announced a plan to lease seven acres of a parking lot at Balloon Fiesta Park to United for the construction of a stadium.

Trevisani said United fans may get a chance to watch their team play their first game in the stadium as soon as 2026. He’s hopeful that, if built, the stadium would seat anywhere between 7,500 to 9,000 fans.

“We’re going to just make sure it’s a stadium that all New Mexicans are welcome to, it’s accessible to them, and that we’re really proud of it,” Trevisani explained.

The lease agreement requires the team to invest at least $30 million towards stadium construction at the location. The City plans to put about $10 million toward infrastructure upgrades to the space, including electric, sewage, and groundwork.

“Albuquerque is a growing city, and we need to create a pathway for hope and excitement for our next generation, so they stay here because that’s our greatest asset in the state are our people,” Trevisani added.

Trevisani said that the team has plans to donate the stadium to the city for $1 once the lease agreement is over.

The proposal is set to be introduced to City Council on Monday.