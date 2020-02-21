New Mexico United secures $4.1 million from session for development of Sport and Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced on Friday that the team has secured $4.1 million in capital outlay funds from the 2020 legislative session for the development of the Sport and Cultural Center which would serve as the team’s home.

The team reports that legislators from across New Mexico contributed to the project and credits Representatives Antonio Maestas and Javier Martinez along with Senators Jacob Candelaria and John Sapien with gathering bipartisan support for the project.

“I am proud to have demonstrated to my fellow policymakers the overwhelming benefits that a Sport and Cultural Center would bring to our state,” said Rep. Candelaria in a press release. “This is a project we can not only be proud of, but a project that will attract and retain talent, drive business growth, and deliver long-term economic impact.”

“The leadership these four showed was simply extraordinary, to recognize what United has come to stand for and mean to New Mexicans all across our state,” said New Mexico United CEO and President Peter Trevisani in a release. “While we still have a long way to go and need to stay vigilant, these funds, coupled with private investment from the team, will be enough to evaluate, design, plan and even secure land that will ultimately place a Sport and Cultural center in the heart of Albuquerque. What I love the most is that it didn’t just come from one party or one location. We saw bipartisan support from rural and urban districts, coming together for one transformative project.”

The team will use the secured funds to complete site feasibility analysis, economic impact surveys, and to plan and design land for the center’s site. The team expects to plan to determine a possible venue location by summer.

