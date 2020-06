ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has released a digital Black Lives Matter toolkit following the suggestion from a player. The kit gives fans the resources to support the movement in New Mexico.

It features 85 black-owned businesses across the state, dozens of local black artists, and scholarships you can donate to. The team is also encouraging feedback and suggestions of organizations to add to the list.

The toolkit can be accessed through New Mexico United’s website.