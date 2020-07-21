New Mexico United postpones home match against Real Monarchs SLC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has announced that their first home match against Real Monarchs SLC has been been postponed to a new date near the end of the team’s season. The match was originally scheduled for July 29.

The organization states that this decision comes in response to the governor’s recent public health order. Other soccer matches against Real Monarches SLC have also been impacted. The new dates are as followed:

Away: New Mexico United at Real Monarchs SLC-August 19, 2020

Away: New Mexico United at Real Monarchs SLC-August 22, 2020

Home: New Mexico United vs. Real Monarchs SLC-September 12, 2020

Home: New Mexico United vs. Real Monarchs SLC-September 30, 2020

“As an organization, it is our goal to play home matches in 2020,” said owner and CEO of New Mexico United, Peter Trevisani in a press release. “If New Mexicans continue to practice COVID-19 Safe Practices, we will do our part of continue providing a sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times. Part of that normalcy has to be games played in our state.”

The team states that they will plan to review upcoming home matches on a case by case basis due to the changing nature of COVID-19 restrictions.

