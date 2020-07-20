New Mexico United, Por Vida Tattoo team up to offer 15 fans chance to win free tattoo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has a unique offer for fans as the organization is teaming up with Por Vida Tatto to give fans a chance to get inked for free. The team will be giving away free, New Mexico United themed tattoos to 15 of their biggest supporters.

To enter, fans must be at least 18-years-old and just need to submit a short video explaining why you love New Mexico and New Mexico United. Submissions for the giveaway close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Winners will be selected on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Those interested in the giveaway can sign up to enter on New Mexico United’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss