New Mexico United players visit elementary students in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United are wrapping up an amazing first year, by reaching out to fans around the state. Thursday, players wowed kids at a Roswell elementary school.

“It’s really exciting because I finally get to play with a professional team. It’s like really crazy because I got an autograph” said one student.

Children from Pecos Elementary School were overjoyed when two players from the New Mexico United soccer team arrived at their school in Roswell today. The students couldn’t wait to get outside with goalie Cody Mizell and mid-fielder David Estrada.

“Out here, because I can learn from them, and I can get much better,” said a student.

The players say it’s a humbling experience for them, and that they get a lot out of the experience too. “For me, it was running with the kids you know, they might know we play soccer professional, but the fact that these kids are looking up to us as role models now. I think it’s something that is beautiful, and to share that moment with these kids is something I will cherish forever,” said Mid-Fielder David Estrada.

The United’s Tour across the state is about building a fan base, while inspiring young fans along the way.

“We want to impact these kids and let them know that, guess what? You can so all sorts of different careers in sports in your home state of New Mexico,” said Goalie Cody Mizell.