New Mexico United partners with Vitalant to increase blood supply inventory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Vitalant have partnered up to get more blood donations. Officials with both organizations are at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Thursday taking all blood type donations.

Donors will receive two community corner tickets to a future New Mexico United game, a New Mexico United hero cape, and COVID-19 antibody test. United says their goal is to help fans come together to give back.

“We just wanted to give an opportunity for all our fans to come together and safely contribute back to the community and the people who need the blood,” said Somos Unidos Foundation Executive Director Chanel Wiese. The blood drive will continue until 5 p.m.

