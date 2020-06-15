New Mexico United partners with Vitalant for blood drive on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is teaming up with Vitalant to host another blood drive. On Thursday, June 18, you can head over to the Albuquerque Convention Center where donors will receive several sweet perks.

They include a voucher for two community corner tickets, a United cape, and a COVID-19 antibody test. The blood drive starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. The event will be held in the New Mexico United Hall #3.

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are preferred and time slots are currently limited. Visit Vitalant’s website to make an appointment.