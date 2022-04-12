ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors coming into the Sunport are going to be seeing a whole lot of New Mexico United. As part of a new partnership, travelers will see videos, messages, and projections from United.

The goal of the immersive experience is to let opposing teams know that they’re entering New Mexico territory. “When you see this image behind us of fans coming together. Screaming. Waving flags. Smoke bombs. Showing their collective pride for New Mexico. In an instant you know what it feels like to be New Mexican,” said NM United owner and president, Peter Trevisani.

In addition to this, fans at United games will see Sunport activations, ticket giveaways, and social media collaborations. The experience will run through at least the end of the year.