ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of New Mexico United surprised fans with a big announcement. Back in November of 2021, voters rejected a $50 million bond for a city-owned stadium near the rail yards. Since then, the team’s been working on a privately funded stadium – a development that could include condos, shops, and restaurants.

Peter Trevisani, the owner of New Mexico United shared, “I just want to say this we, you know, we got told no on the city bond, and, you know, we didn’t just decide to quit. We said okay, we’re going to keep going.” The crowd wanted an answer to one question – where would the long-awaited soccer stadium go? Trevisani dropped a big hint to fans. “I can’t tell you exactly where it is, but maybe it’s close to something that rhymes with Lagoon Siesta Park,” he said.

If you take a look at the undeveloped land around Balloon Fiesta Park, it’s either owned by the City of Albuquerque, the county, or Sandia Pueblo, which happens to own a lot of land within city limits.

It is unclear at this point if any other locations are being considered for the United stadium. David Wiese-Carl, who is the Director of Communications & Fan Experience at New Mexico United, said, “We’re hoping to have a location on the stadium here pretty soon.”

Over the weekend, New Mexico United unveiled a new jersey for the 2023 season at the fifth annual Black and Yellow Bash. Fans are anticipating the team’s first home match in April. “I love a good season, looking forward to it, yeah we’re going to have a good season,” said Robert Vigil.

United says there could be an announcement in a month about the soccer stadium’s location. KRQE News 13 reached out to the city and was told there will be a media availability tomorrow to answer questions about the stadium. The Sandia Pueblo did not comment when asked if they are selling land in Albuquerque to the United.