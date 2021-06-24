New Mexico United offering summer youth soccer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Youth soccer players are getting the chance to train with New Mexico United. New Mexico United is teaming up with Smith’s to offer the first-ever United Youth Summer Camp next month.

For $249, kids will get instruction from players and coaches, tickets to a United game and more. Registration is already open for elite and beginner levels with more sessions to come.

There will be camps for beginners and camps for more advanced players. Beginner’s classes will work on the basics of soccer for younger players. Advanced camps will work with those who have been playing for more than four years at the club level.

According to a news release, more sessions will be posted soon. Online registration for the first camp dates is now available through the New Mexico United website.