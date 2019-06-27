New Mexico United not ruling out future fan trips after Minnesota package sells out in minutes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United says the flight package they rolled out so fans could head to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals in Minnesota was so successful, they’re open to making more happen. The trip went on sale and sold out in minutes.

The team was able to make the trip possible with a donation by First Financial Credit Union to subsidize the trip’s cost. They say if they get more donations like that, future trips could definitely be possible.

“We would love to do this again,” said Elizabeth Davis, Director of Marketing and Communications for NM United. “If we have another trip available to this way, I mean, thankfully, we had this generous donation, but in the future, if we could continue to do this, we would love to have future flights, future buses, ways to get our fans out there.”

Fans paid $249 for round-trip airfare, transportation and a ticket to the game at Minnesota United, a swag bag and a limited-edition t-shirt. The package is valued at $900.

It didn’t take fans long to get in on this new offer from the team. New Mexico United says it was exciting to see that support.

“The second the tickets went live, they immediately started selling,” said Davis. “It was kind of a feeding frenzy, a little bit, to get those tickets. But they sold out within minutes and we’re so excited to be taking everyone to Minnesota.”

New Mexico United also held a contest awarding two lucky winners a trip. They asked people to create a video explaining why they think they are New Mexico United’s biggest fan and what this trip means to them. The top 5 videos will be published online where fellow fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite. The final winner will be announced Friday.

The game at Minnesota United will kick off July 10. The next home game at Isotopes Park is July 31 against El Paso.