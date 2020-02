ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The artist behind a mural dedicated to New Mexico United says it wasn’t supposed to last forever.

The wall on Second Street and Coal is covered in black and white photos of the teams and fans, but it’s already showing wear and tear. The artist, Noe Barnett, says it was only meant to be temporary. He is working with the building owner to come up with a more permanent design.

In the meantime, Barnett says he will continue to patch it up.