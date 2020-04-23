New Mexico United launches ‘Bake it Forward’ initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is helping bring the community together through baking.

“We’re going to bake it forward and the whole point of this video is to let you know you don’t have to be an expert baker, you don’t have to be an expert videographer to take part in this initiative,” said New Mexico United Digital Manager, Lukas Cash.

Cash kicked off the “Bake it Forward” initiative with a video showing fans how to get involved. The initiative finds organizations in New Mexico and matches them with a fan who will bake homemade treats for their essential workers.

To participate or nominate an organization, visit New Mexico United’s website.

