New Mexico United hosts Trunk or Treat event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31. The team will be hosting the event at their New Mexico United Shop on the corner of Central and Carlisle.

Players will be handing out pre-packed candy bags and fans will be able to get their hands on limited edition screen print designs. All visitors are required to wear a mask. The event is also from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss