New Mexico United hosts Trunk or Treat event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31. The team will be hosting the event at their New Mexico United Shop on the corner of Central and Carlisle.
Players will be handing out pre-packed candy bags and fans will be able to get their hands on limited edition screen print designs. All visitors are required to wear a mask. The event is also from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
