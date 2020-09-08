New Mexico United to host first ‘home’ match in Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has announced that their first “home” match of the season will be played on September 19 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 10, and will be limited to just 1,000 New Mexicans in order to keep fans safe and socially distanced.

The announcement comes after an amendment to the mandatory state quarantine for people arriving in New Mexico that no longer requires individuals to quarantine for 14-days after coming from certain states including Colorado.

Every match attendee will be required to keep six feet of distance inside the stadium and will need to wear a mask at all times unless they are eating or drinking. Entrants will be given a free bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask and contact tracing will be conducted for every individual who purchase a ticket.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the United family together again in a safe and responsible way,” said New Mexico United president and CEO Peter Trevisani. “For a few hours next weekend, Weidner Field will become an extension of the Land of Enchantment, and we look forward to providing fans, players, and coaches with the home field experience they’ve been missing all season. To do that, we need your help in following COVID-safe guidelines, and working together as New Mexicans to keep each other safe and healthy.”

Additionally, each attendee will be asked to sign a voluntary pledge to practice COVID-safe guidelines before, during, and after the match. Tickets will be available at switchbacksfc.com on Thursday morning.