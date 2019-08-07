New Mexico United fans producing their own newspaper, Somos Unidos News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico United fans are taking matters into their own hands to spread the team’s news. Organizers with Somos Unidos News say while the love for the team inspired them to start writing, the newspaper reports on the entire New Mexico community.

“Our whole goal is to be, really, a voice for the people here,” said Logan Hobart with Somos Unidos News. “It’s not just New Mexico and the soccer, it’s New Mexico, in general. We want to cover all sports. Anything that’s going on, we want to be an avenue for people to reach out to.”

It’s a voice filling the pages of Albuquerque’s newest newspaper, Somos Unidos News, a publication sparked from a passion for New Mexico United soccer. After not seeing enough NM United coverage in the local news, a group of fans took matters into their own hands.

“We decided to step up and help out with that,” said Hobart. “Provide something for the fans, by the fans.”

Flip through the pages of the free monthly publication and you’ll find player interviews, features on the fans and a kids section by NM United’s mini reporter, “Little Miss” Daelynn Johnson. However, those behind Somos Unidos News say they cover more than just the game.

“It’s not just focused on the New Mexico United. It’s really about the state of New Mexico,” said Rachel Johnson with Somos Unidos News. “We cover community events, we have a community calendar. We have articles about the state, about events going on around the state.”

From quick columns to long stories, much of the paper’s content comes from community submissions. They say it’s getting the fans excited.

“We have a lot of talented people in this state and it’s really cool that we get to share that,” said Johnson.

“The fans are getting more and more excited now that they can see they have an avenue to be able to put out there,” continued Hobart.

They say the United players and coaches have also been supportive of this fan-based venture. Some of the players have even written for the paper.

“They’re super supportive,” said Hobart. “It’s brought us on a first-name basis with them. It’s nice when they have questions, they come up and talk with us.”

Although the team’s inaugural season will wrap up soon, those behind this fan-powered paper hope to continue community news year-round. They also hope to cover other local sports.

“Our goal is kind of to follow maybe the school sports and things when United is offseason,” said Johnson. “To continue following the community.”

Going beyond writing about the community, the paper is also getting involved *with* the community. On Friday, Aug. 9, Somos Unidos News is partnering with Duke City Beaches and The 4 Horsemen for the first annual Duke City Sun Cup, an eSports tournament for all ages. Registration is available online.

The newest issue drops on Wednesday, so by the end of this week, you can swing by a number of local businesses and pick up a copy. Somos Unidos News also has a newsletter you can subscribe to for more news, available in English and Spanish.