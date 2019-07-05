New Mexico United fans organize bus trip to Minnesota after flight sells out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you missed out on New Mexico United’s flight to Minnesota next week, you may be in luck. With the limited number of flights sold out, a group of fans are taking matters into their own hands, organizing a charter bus ride for 75 fellow fans.

“We knew there was a lot of hungry fans out here in Albuquerque and New Mexico who really wanted to make it happen,” said Alfred Baughman with Somos Unidos News. “So we were looking for a different way to help people get up there and we really wanted to make it affordable to them.”

New Mexico United fan-produced newspaper Somos Unidos News is putting together the trip, supplying fans with a bus ride through El Paso-based company 915 Tours, transportation to and from the game, a ticket to the match and a swag bag with local sponsors like First Financial Credit Union, Pepsi and Roadrunner Law Firm, all for around $149 per ticket. They also have an offer for hotel rooms for a little extra for two nights if fans want them with a reduced rate at just under $189 for two nights. One of the sponsors, Boxing Bear Brewing Co. threw in an extra perk for fans.

“We wanted to show our support, not only to the team, but also to the fans of this group because they’re really the driving force behind this,” said Jay Knigge with Boxing Bear Brewing Co. “We’re going to donate a couple of cases for their trip up there. It’s over an 18 hour drive up to Minnesota so we figured they could use some beer for their travel and support local craft beer along the way.”

Organizers say the opportunity to still provide travel to Minnesota for NM United fans makes it all worth it.

“It’s been really positive. I think we’re able to provide a really affordable option to some of the people who didn’t even have hope to be able to go,” said Rachel Johnson with Somos Unidos News. “When we all get together, it’s just a fun, family-oriented time, anyway. So for us to be able to get together with 75 of our closest friends, that seems like a wonderful thing anyway.”

Somos Unidos News has also reserved a number of seats on the bus for any fans who entered New Mexico United’s video contest but didn’t win.

The bus leaves for Minnesota Monday evening and will return to Albuquerque Friday morning. The quarterfinal match with Minnesota United kicks off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. A number of local businesses, including Boxing Bear, are holding watch parties for fans staying in New Mexico during the big match.