New Mexico United, Electric Playhouse announce ‘Meal & A Match’ watch parties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Electric Playhouse have announced a partnership that allows fans to participate in an interactive match-watching experience starting with the team’s matchup against the Real Monarchs on September 12. The “Meal & A Match” events will allow Electric Playhouse guests to watch New Mexico United matches that are projected on a large screen in a safe and socially distanced setting.

“Our partnership with Electric Playhouse allows us to bring our mission of uniting art and sport into the 21st century,” said New Mexico United president and CEO Peter Trevisani in a press release. “‘Meal & A Match’ will be a truly unique, immersive experience, and will take New Mexico United viewing to the next level.”

The watch parties will be available for each match for the remainder of the New Mexico United season. Tickets for the September 12 viewing party and all other dates are now available online.

Fans can purchase tickets for an entire table that seats 6 and also include a merchandise bundle including a United pint glass, sticker, and magnet for each attendee. There are three rows of table reservations that range in price from $60 to $120 depending on how close they are to the screen and major scoreboards.

Masks are required for all staff and guests unless you are eating and all tables are socially-distanced. Hands free ordering is available and temperatures are taken at the door.

Related Coverage: