ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic Albuquerque brand is back in the spotlight, thanks to a partnership with New Mexico United. On Wednesday, they launched their collaboration with the Albuquerque Dukes to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Duke’s logo.

Jerseys, shirts, scarves, and hats are available featuring a mash-up between the two teams. Fans will be able to pick up the gear at both United and Duke’s locations in Nob Hill starting on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.