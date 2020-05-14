New Mexico United announces nonprofit organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United wants to boost its outreach through a new nonprofit. The team is rolling out an organization called the Somos Unidos Foundation.

Its goal, to make a positive impact in the community through art and sports. It will also house programs the United has already created. Like its youth soccer training program and ticket donations. The team says the foundation is a way to double down on its commitment to New Mexico.

“We are extremely privileged to have the continued support we have seen in the past year and half,” said Majority Owner and CEO of New Mexico United, Peter Trevisani in a press release. “Launching the Somos Unidos Foundation allows us to double down on our dedication to creating positive outcomes for all New Mexicans.”

New Mexico United’s Community Relations Director, Chanel Wiese, will serve as Executive Director of the Foundation and oversee its efforts.

“Now, more than ever, we see the importance of the community-first commitment made by New Mexico United”, said Wiese in the same press release. “It is the honor of my lifetime to be part of something so positive and impactful to my home state.”

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources