ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United is teaming up with local artists to create new merchandise.

Monday, the team announced it’s partnering with two artists, Lindsey Allen and Shane Silva. Allen creates earrings using a 3-D printer, while Silva makes mugs featuring the team’s logo.

Both will be coming to the United’s team store on Central Avenue, with proceeds going to the “High Performance Program,” which benefits youth soccer players.