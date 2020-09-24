New Mexico United announces 2 drive-in watch parties for final match of season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has announced that there will be two live drive-in watch parties for the team’s match against Real Monarchs on Wednesday, September 30, which is the club’s last scheduled match of the 2020 regular season. The event will allow United fans to be able to listen to FM-transmitted match commentary in a COVID-safe environment.

“We are thrilled to offer this exciting new way for fans to take part in the New Mexico United experience while we are unable to host home matches,” said United President and CEO Peter Trevisani in a press release. “Thanks to our partners at First Financial Credit Union, Motorama at the Downs Santa Fe, and Balloon Fiesta Park, fans will get the interactive, exciting, family-friendly experience they have been craving during this unprecedented 2020 season. We can’t wait to see fans at the drive-in!”

The drive-ins will be held at Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park and in Santa Fe at Motorama at the Downs. Tickets vary in price and are per vehicle.

The team reports that fans will have several options when decided how they’d like to park and how to customize their experience. Double parking spots are available for those who want to grill and get outside of their vehicles.

COVID-safe practices must be adhered to and include social distancing and mask-wearing. Tickets to the drive-in watch parties can be purchased online at newmexicoutd.com/driveins.

