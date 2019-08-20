New Mexico Tourism Department wins national award for video series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is the winner of the inaugural “Brand USA Video Storytelling” award. Brand USA is an American marketing organization that helps drive tourism across the country.
It says the “New Mexico True Stories” series highlights the state’s unique destinations through visual storytelling in a way that stands out from the rest. The 13-part video series invites visitors to discover interesting places and learn about the people that live in the Land of Enchantment.
Click here to watch the New Mexico Tourism Department’s “New Mexico True Stories.”