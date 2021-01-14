New Mexico Thrives provides support to nonprofits during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on so many people throughout the country and New Mexico. One sector of people who have been really hit hard are non-profits.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from searching for solutions to issues caused by the pandemic. Founding director of New Mexico Thrives, Tsiporah Nephesh discusses what the organization is doing to lend a helping hand to hardworking non-profits.

New Mexico Thrives is the state nonprofit association for New Mexico and an allied member of the National Council of Nonprofits. The organization advocates on behalf of the state’s nonprofit sector and provides crucial information to assist them in their work.

During the pandemic, nonprofits have been serving our communities and have adapted their own practices as they faced their own difficulties. Nonprofits have seen increases in demand while they have also faced decreased revenues as many have had to cancel annual fundraising events.

Additionally, there has been a decrease in the number of people volunteering. Some nonprofit organizations have been challenged by the lack of internet access and how not all work translates to remote service delivery.

Nephesh explains that when the pandemic started, there was a flood of information and New Mexico Thrives helped to provide nonprofits with the critical information that was specific to their work. Additionally, New Mexico Thrive collaborated with the New Mexico Out of School Time Network and Share New Mexico to manage resources to assist nonprofits with their work during the pandemic.

Nonprofits are in need of volunteers as many fell into the high-risk group during the pandemic. For additional information on how to become a volunteer for nonprofits, visit cabq.gov/volunteers. For more information on New Mexico Thrives, visit nmthrives.org or their Facebook page.