ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – December 20th is National Sangria Day. Did you know New Mexico is the oldest wine-producing region in the United States? This means, there is no better place to celebrate than here in the Land of Enchantment.

Spain is known for making the first wines in the 16th and 17th centuries. Shipping across seas was expensive and that is when Mexico begin making its own product. However, the crown was not happy that Mexico had begun doing that. Eventually, New Mexico started making its own wines and sangrias against the crown in the 1580s due to the same reason.

Around the 1860s, California begins creating its own wine and affecting the New Mexico market. Regardless, New Mexico is known as one of the top five wine producers in the country according to Historian, Raffi Andonian. In 1980 New Mexico brought wine festivals to the state and increased the market throughout the state.

Now today there are about 50 wineries throughout New Mexico. For more information about Raffi Andonian, visit linktr.ee/raffiandonian.