New Mexico teen talks about surviving cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cancer diagnosis is never something one wants to hear from a doctor, especially when it pertains to a child.

Close to 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. For one Albuquerque teen, the news came as a shock.

Tyler Jensen was 15 when he noticed a large lump under his right armpit. At first, he thought it was just a pulled muscle. Being involved in football, something like that was very common.

“But the concern was still there because it didn’t get any smaller. So we did go and seek further medical attention, where we got an ultrasound which later resulted to a PT scan, which resulted in Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Jensen said.

To other children facing cancer, Tyler, now 15-years-old, says to keep a positive attitude. “Just keep your head up. Go and hang out with your friends and family as much as you can. Even when you’re in the hospital going through treatments, have them come to you. Your friends can come in during the treatments. You can always hang out with them. That’s what I did,” Jensen said.

Tyler’s mom, Michelle, says he’s been in remission with caution since January and full remission since April.