New Mexico Technology Council celebrates its 20th anniversary and Women in Technology Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During these times, technology is what’s keeping everyone connected and it’s also changing how companies do business. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Community Relations & Membership Development Director Mary Tieman of the New Mexico Technology Council to discuss the resources they are providing residents and what needs to be done in order to move forward.

The New Mexico Technology Council is a member-led organization that focuses on addressing the technology industry’s top priorities across industry sectors. This is possible though community partners and members with a statewide focus.

Technology has significantly changed the way industries are doing business amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many employees are now working remotely at home.

On March 26, the NMTC was scheduled to host its Women in Technology Awards which is in its 12th year and typically hosts over 400 people. “It’s really an opportunity to celebrate women in an industry that seems to be male-dominated and we know there’s plenty of women who have gone above and beyond in this field,” said Tieman.

While the event has currently been postponed due to COVID-19, there will be six women recognized for their industry and community contributions in the New Mexico STEM fields. Those women are:

Dr. Carol Adkins, Director of the Energy & Earth Systems Center at Sandia National Laboratories

Sarah Boisvert, Founder & CEO of Fab Lab Hub

Jill Meyers, Aviation consultant at Meyers AeroConsulting

Kimball Sekaquaptewa, Chief technology director at Santa Fe Indian School

Dr. Sharon Sessions, professor of physics at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Carol Shiozakl, EVP & CEO of TMST, Inc.

For more information on the Women in Technology Awards, visit the New Mexico Technology Council’s website.