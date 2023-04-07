ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting New Mexico on the map. A group of local middle school students just qualified for the World’s Largest Robotics Competition.

Only three teams qualified from the state of New Mexico, the teams will go to Dallas on April 30 – May 2 for the robotics competition. The event is for two weeks however they will be going for four days and will be competing against kids from all around the world.

The kids have been fundraising all over town and now they are asking for the community’s help. If you would like to donate, you can here. The last day to donate will be April 29.