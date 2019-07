ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico family said a burglar broke into their father's house and ransacked the place all while the 88-year-old was home. Now, Valencia County deputies are looking for the suspect, who was just let out of jail a week before the break-in for an entirely different crime.

Two weeks ago, Laura Murphy received a notification on her cell phone. A security camera caught a man standing at her at father's front door near Los Lunas. "So I confronted him and questioned him on the doorbell because I wasn't here," Murphy said.