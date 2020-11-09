New Mexico teacher turned Jeopardy! champ remembers Alex Trebek

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher who made a name for himself on Jeopardy! is remembering the late Alex Trebek. The 80-year-old died Sunday after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Albuquerque Academy Jason Zuffraneiri got to know the game show host last year after his incredible 19 age winning streak.

The math teacher says he was lucky to have met him and while the show will go on it will never be the same. Zuffraneiri who is also a new dad, says he and his wife chose to name his son Patrick Alexander after Trebek.

