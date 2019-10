ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local classic is opening a new kind of tea shop in Uptown.

New Mexico Tea Company owner David Edwards has announced the opening of his new location. After 13 years of business in Old Town, he decided to expand his business to Uptown.

The store creates an interactive experience where shoppers can purchase, or brew, any tea variety by the cup — hot, iced or in tea-latte form. The grand opening is on Friday.