ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the prison sentence of Nehemiah Griego for shooting and killing his parents and three younger siblings in 2013 when he was 15 years old. Griego was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years. In 2019, a district court judge found him not amenable to treatment as a juvenile and sentenced him as an adult to the state prison system.

According to a news release, in a dispositional order, the court rejected arguments by Griego that his sentence was “unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment because it denied him an opportunity for

treatment and rehabilitation.”

According to the court’s order, Griego “merely surmises his treatment will be inadequate” in

prison and he “failed to establish that he does not have a ‘meaningful opportunity for release’

after serving” his sentence.

Griego, who is now 25, will be eligible for parole when he is 52.