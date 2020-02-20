New Mexico Supreme Court upholds convictions of Albuquerque man for 2016 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court Thursday upheld convictions and a prison sentence of an Albuquerque man for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder.

William York was sentenced to life in prison, a mandatory 30 years before becoming eligible for parole, and an additional 18 years for the death of 32-year-old Cory Coyner in 2016. According to a news release, the state’s highest court concluded there was sufficient evidence to support York’s convictions and rejected other arguments in his appeal.

“There are two instances of criminal conduct here,” the Court wrote in an opinion by Justice Barbara J. Vigil. “The first is the act of shooting and killing Victim, for which Defendant was convicted of first-degree murder. The second is the act of engaging in a conspiracy, which is defined as ‘knowingly combining with another for the purpose of committing a felony.’’

According to evidence at York’s trial, York and Steve Maliq Swayne planned to kill Coyner because he stole guns from Swayne over an unpaid debt. The Coyner was shot in the head at an Albuquerque apartment in 2016.

“Because the conduct underlying his convictions and sentences for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder was not unitary, and because the Legislature intended harsher punishments for crimes resulting in death, we conclude that Defendant’s rights under the Double Jeopardy Clause were not violated. Accordingly, we affirm his sentences,” the Court stated in a news release.

State law provides for a 15-year sentence for a second-degree felony, such as York’s conspiracy conviction, that results in the death of a person. The basic sentence for a second-degree felony is nine years imprisonment.

According to the news release, the Court rejected York’s arguments that the trial court judge wrongly excluded certain evidence about York’s drug use and Swayne’s response to a police investigator about whether York was the “triggerman” in the killing.

Swayne did not testify at York’s trial. He pled guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.