ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school students got to demonstrate their culinary skills at this year’s New Mexico Pro-Start Invitational. The competition gives student chefs a chance to prepare a three-course meal in one hour.

They can only use two butane burners and have no access to running water or electricity. After making their meals, they are judged on taste, teamwork, safety and sanitation, and other skills.

“You know so many kids really benefit from this whether go into our industry or not, they benefit from the knowledge that it gives them, right?” said New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight.

The first-place winner from the competition will represent New Mexico at the National Pro-Start Invitational in Washington D.C. That will take place next month.