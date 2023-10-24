ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say they’ve cracked down on suspected impaired driving over the last weekend. Patrolling Albuquerque, they made 22 arrests over four days.

“These arrests highlight the dedication of our DWI Unit and officers in keeping New Mexico safe. Each DWI arrest made by my officers echoes the importance of responsible and sober driving. The consequences of driving under the influence can be severe, leading to accidents, injuries, and even loss of life,” Troy Weisler, the chief of the New Mexico State Police, said in a press release. “Impaired driving remains a significant concern, and we will continue to actively seek out suspected impaired drivers and take them off the road before they can harm our families. I hope that these arrests serve as a stark reminder of the potential harm associated with impaired driving and the legal consequences that come with it.”

The recent enforcement efforts took place from October 19 to October 22. State Police say they take around 500 impaired drivers off of the roads each year.