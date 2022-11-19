ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating a homicide. Law enforcement officials claimed the killing happened on the main campus at the University of New Mexico (UNM).

NMSP alleged there was an ‘altercation’ between two men around 3 a.m. One involved man was 19; the other man was 21. Originally, Albuquerque police were called to the scene, including their Homicide Unit. Now, state police are investigating.

Police said during that incident, both men were wounded by gunshots. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The 19-year-old has not been identified yet. Officials are still investigating the incident.

UNM announced they decided to postpone Saturday evening’s basketball game between New Mexico State University due to the shooting.

College officials said, “Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy.”