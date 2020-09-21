New Mexico State Fair’s junior livestock sale kicks off online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair may be virtual this year but that’s not stopping the annual junior livestock sale. 4-H and FFA have been working all year to train and prepare their animals. Instead of canceling the event, the fair is allowing the public to purchase everything from cows to pigs to goats online.

“The annual Livestock Show and Sale is one of the most important events to the 4-H and FFA kids who work so hard all year to raise and take care of their animals,” said General Manager Dan Mourning in a news release. “We are so happy to be able to provide a way for the show and sale to take place virtually this year, in lieu of the typical event, so that everyone who participates can do so safely.”

The popular event kicked off Monday and will close on Friday, September 25 at

12:00 p.m.

