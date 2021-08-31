New Mexico State Fair unveils beer, cocktail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair unveiled their official beer and for the first time, a cocktail. You will be able to buy the State Fair Angry Mule at the fair this year. Owners say it’s angry because the drink is infused with red chile.

Also, this year’s beer is the blue corn lager. Both are created by Tumbleroot Distillery. The New Mexico State Fair runs from September 9-19.