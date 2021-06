ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the state fair returning this year, so will the live junior livestock shows. Kids will show their animals in person this year.

The annual event went virtual last year because of the pandemic, with people able to bid online. According to a news release, the fair will open entries for the junior livestock show July 1. The deadline to apply is Aug. 1. Late entries will be excepted from Aug. 2-10. The shows will run daily from Sept. 11 – 17.