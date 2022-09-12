ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is $1 day at the fair, but that’s not all. A New Mexico State department will be setting up booths to spread the word on how you can expand your career.

The New Mexico Higher Education Department, along with EXPO New Mexico, is hosting an event called “Pathways to College and Career Day” at the New Mexico State Fair. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 40 booths and exhibits will be set up along Main Street by New Mexico colleges, universities, trade unions, employers, and military representatives.

Entry to the State Fair on Wednesday will only be $1, and entry to the career fair is free.