ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is discussing the police department's budget and possibly reallocating funds to invest in the community. On Tuesday, the Committee of the Whole met virtually to discuss the issue. For the 2020 fiscal year, the Albuquerque Police Department received about $205 million of the city's $1.1 billion budget. Tuesday's meeting started with public comment where most people asked that number be lowered.

"APD Forward believes that cutting the Albuquerque police department budgets and investing those savings into community programs that increases public safety and heals communities that are harmed by over-policing is the right direction to go," a member of APD Forward commented.